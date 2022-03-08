Electric transportation options gain popularity as gas prices rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As gas prices skyrocket alternative ways to get around that don't involving paying at the pump may seem tempting.
The national average for gas has reached more than $4 and is likely to go up even more. So, forms of transport that don't involve fuel may be more attractive to travelers.
New Spin Bike Shop in Rochester says a great alternative is both electric and non-electric bikes.
Owner Nate Nordstrom says there are makes and models for all customer with the ability to haul groceries as well as kids!
He said, "We have everything from cargo bikes to regular looking bikes, to folding bikes that fit in your trunk, that can go in your RV, to front loading cargo bikes that can haul a whole family to tricycles to even adaptive and assisted needs. Tricycles that are custom fit for people with special needs."
Nordstrom says just recently he's seen an increase in customer asking about the cost savings an electric bike can provide.
He explained, "The cost of charging an electric battery on one of these bikes is about ten cents. So, if you were to ride this bike every day for the whole year it would be about 40 bucks. So, less than a tank of gas is the cost of electricity for the whole year."
Prices for electric bikes can range from around $2,400 all the way up to $6,000 and beyond depending on your needs and capabilities.