ROCHESTER, Minn.- Thursday April 7th, Mayor Kim Norton and the Mayor's Youth Council will kick off Earthfest 2022 with a reading of the Earthfest proclamation.
It'll emphasize the impacts of climate change and the importance of building sustainable and resilient communities through local action and education.
The city's sustainability coordinator will follow up the proclamation with a presentation on the newly completed sustainability and resiliency community plan.
This plan outlines six focus areas of climate change, transportation, economy, neighborhoods, health and environment.
This event will be online and run from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday April 7th.
If you're interested in attending you can sign up here.