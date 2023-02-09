Drinking and driving? That's a major fumble!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the biggest nights for sports fans is just around the corner!
The chiefs are taking on the eagles this Sunday in the Super Bowl, but Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to not take on drinking.
"Usually on Super Bowl Sunday, we'll see a lot of parties at people's homes, so it's important that if you are hosting a party you make sure that the people arriving have a designated driver and that people are not consuming too much alcohol - if they do, make sure they stay there for the night and get home safely Monday morning," said MN State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.
On Super Bowl weekend, state patrol has extra patrols on the roads Sunday night. In the past, Sgt. Christianson said they've had problems with alcohol-related crashes for the Super Bowl. There will be additional troopers, deputies, and officers on the roadway.
Don't become a statistic. In Minnesota, more than 100,000 Minnesotans self-reported drinking and driving at least once in a 30-day period in 2020. That's according to the Minnesota Department of Health. At least one in seven Minnesotans has at least one DWI.
"Unfortunately, we've seen an increase in DWIs the last several years," said Sgt. Christianson. "Our numbers are going up and also impairment is also by drugs. We've seen an increase in that in the last several years. That's why we're going to have these extra enforcements for certain upcoming weekends."
A DWI can cost upwards of $20,000, jail time and loss of your license...that's a pretty costly penalty.