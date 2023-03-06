'Doxing' increases online presence

ROCHESTER, Minn.--In this time of the digital age, information–whether public or private is even more accessible, which leaves many open to becoming a victim of "doxing" also spelled as “doxxing”.
Doxing is the act of revealing someone's information online, which can include their home and work addresses, financial information and even their phone number.
The term comes from the abbreviation "docs" for documents leaked online and had it's start with online hackers in the 90s
An increase in the act has been seen on social media sites, with users sharing public information of individuals in an attempt to either embarrass or intimidate them.
Although the actual act of sharing public information is not considered illegal, doxing is often a result of cyberbullying, stalking, and forms of abuse--which are illegal.
Olmsted County Sheriff, Kevin Torgerson, chimed in to add what immediate steps need to be taken if this happens to you.
"The easiest way is the person just takes a quick picture of it. Get offline with it. Protect whatever accounts you have , if it's banking accounts or other information or whatever it may be. Take whatever immediate steps you can to minimize the damage so-to-speak."
As research on doxing continues, a recent study states that over 43-million have been doxxed at least once in their life. Many doxers operate anonymously, making it hard for victims to report their attackers.