 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dover-Eyota school district cuts 7 staff members due to low budget

  • Updated
  • 0

Public school enrollment numbers are down, and it's hurting school districts across the state.

EYOTA, Minn. - Dover-Eyota public schools remove seven staff positions from their payroll because of low student enrollment.

The school district has lost about 70 students resulting in an $80,000 loss. The staff cuts are to match the lower amount of students in their school system.

"In public schools like Dover-Eyota, 80% of our budget goes to teacher salary, staff, and administration. That's where you have the biggest impact when it comes to helping your revenue and expenditures get in line,” said school board member Ron Pagel.

Many students have been transitioning to online school, homeschooling, and private schools. The housing market and inflation rates have also affected the school district’s budget.

"Cost of living is going up for teachers. We need to compensate them accordingly and you only do that if you have the dollars to do it,” said Pagel.

The school district will not be cutting any student programming.

 

Recommended for you