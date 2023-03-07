Dover-Eyota school district cuts 7 staff members due to low budget

EYOTA, Minn. - Dover-Eyota public schools remove seven staff positions from their payroll because of low student enrollment.
The school district has lost about 70 students resulting in an $80,000 loss. The staff cuts are to match the lower amount of students in their school system.
"In public schools like Dover-Eyota, 80% of our budget goes to teacher salary, staff, and administration. That's where you have the biggest impact when it comes to helping your revenue and expenditures get in line,” said school board member Ron Pagel.
Many students have been transitioning to online school, homeschooling, and private schools. The housing market and inflation rates have also affected the school district’s budget.
"Cost of living is going up for teachers. We need to compensate them accordingly and you only do that if you have the dollars to do it,” said Pagel.
The school district will not be cutting any student programming.