Doulas joining labor team

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- There are a number of birthing services available to future mothers, and having a 'doula' by your side is one of them.
Psalms Frye is a trained labor support person, or 'doula' in Rochester who offered insight on other ways mother's can advocate for themselves when it comes to the best care in the delivery room.
A doula, although vastly different from a mid-wife, nurse, and child-birth educator--falls among the three when it comes to labor and delivery-- providing physical, emotional, educational, and mental support for pregnant women and their families.
The term ‘doula' itself comes from ancient Greek, meaning " a woman who serves."
"It's empowering to me. It makes me feel like I'm living out my purpose," Frye says.
According to the American Pregnancy Association, women who used a doula during labor reported a more positive childbirth. While other studies have shown having a doula as a part of their labor team “decreases the overall cesarean section rate by 50 percent, the length of labor by 25 percent and requests for an epidural by nearly 60 percent.”
Frye, who is a mother of 5 says it wasn't until she was pregnant with her last child , that she began doing research into how the pregnancy statistics hit closer to home than she thought.
She says, "digging in, that's when I became aware of the Black Maternal Health Crisis in America right now."
Based on statistics from the CDC, black women are three times more likely to die during pregnancy or the following year. The CDC goes on to state that 80 percent of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if more concerns were addressed.
Frye says fear for her own pregnancy caused her to stay home until she was 10 centimeters, which she also says she does not recommend for other mothers. however this fear pushed Frye into wanting to make a change. she started her business, Peace and Compassion Birth Services.
"Peace and compassion because it can get chaotic. "Frye adds.
On the Peace and Compassion website, Frye assures future moms of 'a birth you'll want to remember'. She says she wants the pregnancy and birth experience to be fearless for other moms, and says during sacred moments everyone deserves to be comforted. she says this is why a birthing team should also stand together.
" A medical professional may feel like a doula is there to take over,” Frye said. “That is not me. What's important to me is that we work as a team. because bumping heads won't serve me, it wont serve the mother and it won't serve the medical staff. "
She says, "I always tell my clients to use their brain. ‘B’, What are the benefits? ‘R’, What are the risks? ‘A’, What are the alternatives to this method? ‘I’, Use your intuition and ‘N’, What if we do nothing?"
Frye says she is also happy to know that awareness on the work of a doula is becoming more widespread
According to the National Health Law, as of 2022 at least 17 states are in the stages of planning, considering or implementing Medicaid doula reimbursements.