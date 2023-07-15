Dodge County Sheriff's Office introduces drone to the community

DODGE CO., Minn.--As technology continues to help investigators with cases every day, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office is taking to the Dodge County Fair to show how they use their drone.
The main calls for the nearly $10,000 drone have been helping to find missing people, suspects that flee from traffic stops or crimes, and even tracking down large animals that are causing traffic hazards.
One of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tyler Vermeersch, says it's allowed the department to get to a scene as quick as 15 minutes to start scoping out the area.
Vermeersch says there is one disadvantage to the drones.
“The drone can't see through thick vegetation,” he shares. “So if we're flying over a forestry area, we can't see through the leaves. So we're about as useful as a helicopter in the same regard.”
He adds that open area fields, corn field, soybean fields are fair game because they can see through the rows."
As of now only two deputies–Vermeersch and Chris Purdue, are trained to use the drone and are responsible for finding other uses for it. Vermeersch shares how the department is influencing other agencies.
"We're gaining some good notoriety around the area. Other agencies are reaching out to us and asking how we set up a program,” he says.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office also says it used their drone earlier this year to help nearby agencies in the search for missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury.