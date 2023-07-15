 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office introduces drone to the community

DODGE CO., Minn.--As technology continues to help investigators with cases every day, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office is taking to the Dodge County Fair to show how they use their drone. 

 

The main calls for the nearly $10,000 drone have been helping to find missing people, suspects that flee from traffic stops or crimes, and even tracking down large animals that are causing traffic hazards. 

 

One of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tyler Vermeersch, says it's allowed the department to get to a scene as quick as 15 minutes to start scoping out the area. 

 

Vermeersch says  there is one disadvantage to the drones.

 

“The drone can't see through thick vegetation,” he shares. “So if we're flying over a forestry area, we can't see through the leaves. So we're about as useful as a helicopter in the same regard.”

 

He adds that open area fields, corn field, soybean fields are  fair game because they can see through the rows."

 

As of now only two deputies–Vermeersch and Chris Purdue, are trained to use the drone and are responsible for finding other uses for it. Vermeersch  shares  how the department is influencing other agencies. 

 

"We're gaining some good notoriety around the area. Other agencies are reaching out to us and asking how we set up a program,” he says.

 

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office also says it used their drone earlier this year to help nearby agencies in the search for missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury.

 

