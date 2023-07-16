Dodge County Free Fair comes to a close

Kasson, MN.-- Sunday wraps up the 5-day festivities for the Dodge County Free Fair, and organizers are using it to reflect on the history the fair holds in town and to honor it's board members.
The Dodge County Fair is the oldest county fair in Minnesota,hailing at 166 years old --which means it's seen generations of families.
Families like Kelly Caspers' who has been coming to the county fair since she was a child. She now sits on the fair board as vice president, striving with the other members to combine fun and agricultural education to the community.
The board held a Hall of Fame Program to show appreciation to people and groups who have helped keep the fair going strong.
Caspers says making an impact is what's important.