Disc gold shop looking forward to spring season

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - With spring officially started, disc golf season is around the corner. For one local business, that means customers.
Demon Discs, located at 2343 Leland Drive, sells any gear a disc golfer could ever need, including a variety of discs, backpacks, and even the basket "holes" to throw discs into.
The shop opened on December 9th last year and has already received plenty of customers despite the cold weather.
The outpouring of support was a surprise for co-owners Stephen Navarro and Colt Amos, especially before the start of disc golfing season.
"It's been better than we thought, and there's been a lot of excitement about it," said Amos. "A lot of people coming in from out of town and saying that they're really happy we're here."
"For the offseason it's been kind of busy, but we just can't wait until it's sunny out so everyone's always out and we'll see how it goes from there," added Navarro.
Amos and Navarro, both avid disc golfers themselves, opened the shop after seeing the growth in popularity for disc golf in the area without a local supplier.
"There's a big disc golf following around here," said Amos. "To find a store like this, you kind of have to travel to Des Moines or up past the cities. Those are great stores too but otherwise you've got to go online to find some of the stuff we have, and people like to come in and test it out and see it and hold it in their hands."
Demon Discs plans to expand the business through building their own website and hosting a disc golf league that is set to start in May.