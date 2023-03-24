"Demo Diversion" program bears fruit

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - An initiative to restore abandoned buildings has been seeing big success.
The "Demo Diversion" program saves condemned buildings from being demolished and allows them to find new life by hiring contractors to restore them.
The buildings are cleaned of blight and rubble so repairs to the floors and roofing can be made. So far, three residential homes and three commercial buildings have been made safe by the project.
According to Wayne Sorensen, the city's Housing Official and Zoning Administrator, one of these buildings was a former electronics shop that had 16 tons of electronic waste removed.
Another building, a home on Giles Place, was badly damaged after catching fire. The house stood vacant for over five years.
"It was full of debris, belongings, a lot of smoke damage, some water damage," said Sorensen. "It finally got to the point where it went to a tax forfeiture. The city picked it up, and as we looked at it for a demo, it looked like the foundation and bones were really good. We managed to get it cleaned out, stripped down to the studs, and it became very attractive to developers at that point."
One such developer was Kevin Chapman, founder of the Chapman Housing Foundation which specializes in building homes for veterans. He discovered the project and bought it from the city to restore and repurpose as a home for disabled veterans. Sorenson says the Chapman found the Giles Place house by chance.
"He'd heard about the program somehow and was in the city and was talking to me one day," Sorensen said. "It just kind of came up in the conversation, so he got excited right away about using that for his program. I think he's got some sources for some materials from some natural resources, so he has a little bit of a break as long as its used for veterans' housing, and that's particularly what his foundation does."
The "Demo Diversion" project plans to choose new buildings to save by fall.