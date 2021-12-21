Delta presses pause on direct flights to Atlanta from RST

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester International Airport will not offer direct flights from Delta Air Lines to Atlanta, Georgia until further notice.
Delta's Communication Coordinator Drake Castañeda said the delay is a result of the company assessing demand and COVID-19 factors.
"We continue to evaluate our network and make changes in line with customer demand, as we have throughout the pandemic and are evaluating a restart date of service between Rochester and Atlanta. In the meantime, we continue to offer service to Delta’s second largest hub at MSP for customers looking for convenient connections throughout Delta’s network," Castañeda said.
The Rochester International Airport also issued a statement to KIMT and said route delays are typical by airline companies.
"It is typical for airlines to modify routes and schedules. Given the nature of the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, especially on business travel, RST, as well as other airports across the country, continue to see changes and there will be more as the pandemic evolves. Many of these changes come quickly, and with little notice, as airlines work to optimize schedules. We are hopeful that the suspension of Atlanta service will be shorter in duration, and we continue to work with Delta, and our other carriers, to provide the best possible connectivity for Rochester," RST said.
The flight pause comes amid a time when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened more than 2 million passengers on Dec. 16, 17 and 18.
Delta Air Lines said this is not a cancellation of the service and that planes are not grounded but rather flight routes are delayed.