Dairy farms in danger, milk being dumped

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Dairy farms in danger, milk being dumped

  • Updated
  • 0

Mitch Thompson, owner of Thompson Family Dairy in Lewiston says milk dumping has been devastating for many dairy farms like his.

KIMT NEWS 3– Dairy farms are facing some financial losses as a number of factors are contributing to truckloads of milk being dumped. 

Mitch Thompson, owner of the Thompson Family Dairy in Lewiston says loads of milk are going into manure lagoons and fields due to a lack of labor in processing plants, store prices, and fewer people purchasing milk products. 

Some farmers have even had to go as far as selling their cows in order to cut operating costs. 

"You work day in and day out– sun up to sun down and everything before and after to care for all these animals and do the best job you can and try to feed this world.” Thompson said. “And then, there's issues like that and we can do nothing because the shelf life of milk."

He says ultimately it means only a fraction of the anticipated profit is made and reduced paychecks for employees. 

“I think we're at the point where people need to know that this isn't good out here.” Thompson said. “This is really bad. There's a lot of money at stake. I mean, the money that we spend with all our businesses. With less income, we're in trouble."

According to the Dairy Farmers of America, expanding employment in operating plants  and finding places to house the milk such as shelters and stores, can help dairy farms significantly.

