Dairy farms in danger, milk being dumped

KIMT NEWS 3– Dairy farms are facing some financial losses as a number of factors are contributing to truckloads of milk being dumped.
Mitch Thompson, owner of the Thompson Family Dairy in Lewiston says loads of milk are going into manure lagoons and fields due to a lack of labor in processing plants, store prices, and fewer people purchasing milk products.
Some farmers have even had to go as far as selling their cows in order to cut operating costs.
"You work day in and day out– sun up to sun down and everything before and after to care for all these animals and do the best job you can and try to feed this world.” Thompson said. “And then, there's issues like that and we can do nothing because the shelf life of milk."
He says ultimately it means only a fraction of the anticipated profit is made and reduced paychecks for employees.
“I think we're at the point where people need to know that this isn't good out here.” Thompson said. “This is really bad. There's a lot of money at stake. I mean, the money that we spend with all our businesses. With less income, we're in trouble."
According to the Dairy Farmers of America, expanding employment in operating plants and finding places to house the milk such as shelters and stores, can help dairy farms significantly.