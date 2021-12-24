Customers at Rochester restaurant share if the Omicron is changing their Christmas plans

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Omicron variant continues to spread all across the country, with flight cancellations and people lining up to get tested.
KIMT News 3 spoke with customers on Friday at Canadian Honker to find out if folks are changing their holiday plans because of the virus.
"Our holiday plans are hanging out with family and friends in a safe manner but so far no we haven't had any impact from the Omicron virus," says Sheridan Sim.
Other customers including Mark Hanson haven't changed their holiday plans either because of the virus.
"We're very fortunate that way. I'm sure a lot of people that have to travel, it will impact them."
Some people in The Med City are playing it safe by sticking with close friends and family.
"We're not doing as much as we use to. We use to go out alot on Christmas Eve, but it's just a small family gathering," says Robin Schopper.
Other people like Kerriann Mahon took extra precautions before visiting her family in Rochester.
"Mostly it just made a difference it wanting to test beforehand," says Mahon. "Coming to visit my parents in Rochester knowing that I'm in a county where alot of people who aren't vaccinated are, wanting to make sure I am not an asymptomatic carrier right now and also testing before we go spend time with relatives."
KIMT News 3 also asked customers if they think the Omicron variant will impact their New Year's Eve plans. Many are confident it won't. According to the CDC's website, as of today, there are 524 Covid-19 cases in Olmsted County.