Crisis Intervention Services accepting cell phone donations for survivors

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - For people escaping abuse and sexual assault situations, rebuilding their lives may be complicated. But there's a way you can help them.
Throughout the month of April, Crisis Intervention Services is collecting working used or unused cell phones and chargers that will be distributed to survivors of abuse and sexual assault.
Amber Hicks with Crisis Intervention says phones can be a lifeline for those who are being abused.
"A lot of times, cell phones get broken in domestic events, or they have to leave it behind, and they don't have a way to communicate with family or emergency services."
She notes that during the height of the pandemic, a cell phone was really the only way survivors were able to get a hold of necessary services.
"That was the main way they could apply for assistance and contact offices they need to contact. It's very important they have a mode of communicating."
Phones can be dropped off at the Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City Police Department, and both the Floyd and Mitchell Co. Public Health Departments. Phones must be reset to factory settings before donating.
If you or someone you know is being abused, call the confidential 24-hour crisis lines at 1-855-424-9133 (Domestic Abuse) or 1-800-479-9071 (Sexual Assault), or visit www.cishelps.org.