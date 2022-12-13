Criminal sexual conduct charges filed against Hayfield High School Principal

HAYFIELD, Minn. - A Hayfield High School Principal has been arrested and is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged crimes dating back around two decades.
Grant Klennert, 37, is facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged incidents from 1997-2003.
Wabasha County detectives received a tip on Oct. 19 about a past sexual assault.
Court documents allege Klennert “repeatedly and forcefully” assaulted one of the victims over multiple years.
The second and third victims also described sexual assaults.
“After speaking with additional witnesses, investigators twice reached out to Klennert seeking contact. No reply was ever received,” documents state.
The Hayfield School District released the following statement:
"The Hayfield School District is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Grant Klennert, an employee of the School District. The School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Grant Klennert is currently on administrative leave.
"This is the extent of the information the School District can provide about this matter at this time. All further data is classified as private or confidential pursuant to state and/or federal law."