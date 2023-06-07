Cresco Boy Scout leader arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse

CRESCO, Iowa - A boy scout leader was arrested on several warrants related to sexual abuse.
James Hughes, 73, is accused of sexually abusing multiple victims and is facing four felony counts and six misdemeanor charges.
On March 18, 2021, a report was filed with the Cresco PD regarding historical sexual abuse that had occurred between Hughes and a Boy Scout troop member over the course of several years.
“During the investigation, agents learned of several other instances of historical sexual abuse involving Hughes and other juvenile Boy Scouts who had been in his troop. Some of those instances spanned more than a decade. As the investigation progressed, the Howard County Attorney’s Office requested that the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa assist with the investigation and prosecution,” the Iowa DPS said.
Hughes is being held in the Howard County Jail on $46,000 bond.