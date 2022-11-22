Court docs: Suspect and victim in Fillmore Co. attempted murder were working together at time of attack

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The victim in a Fillmore County stabbing was struck six times and was working with the suspect at the time of the attack.
Court documents detail attempted murder charges against Noah Foster, who was arrested over the weekend.
Foster and the victim worked together at Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill just after 8 a.m. Sunday when the two went to have a smoke break in a vehicle.
There was no prior altercation between the two, documents state.
After the stabbing, Foster fled the scene and law enforcement went door to door in the Ostrander area alerting residents of the incident.
More than five hours after the attack, a witness reported seeing a man wrapped in a brown blanket walking north on 141st Ave.
“ At first, Victim thought Foster was punching him, but after a couple of strikes, he realized that Foster had a knife and he was being stabbed. Victim fought back and ended up going over the center console and they both fell out of the passenger side door. Victim was able to pull Foster’s coat over his head and flee into Susie’s and lock the door,” court documents state.