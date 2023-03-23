Content creators weigh in on TikTok ban

ROCHESTER, Minn.--It's a decision that could affect more than 150 million Americans and their respective audiences.
The Biden administration is threatening to ban the popular video-sharing service TikTok in the U.S.. unless some changes are made.
Thursday, the company's CEO testified before Congress, where he told lawmakers that the app's parent company called ByteDance is "not an agent of China."
The Biden White House says it may prohibit the use of TikTok in the U.S. unless the app splits from ByteDance, citing the service could pose national security concerns.
As lawmakers decide, many are speaking out in regards to how a national ban could affect their business.
TikTok allows users to create and share short stories and has also been key to business growth for many entrepreneurs.
One Rochester user uses his TikTok platform to bring in an audience for his comedy and acting endeavors.
Riak Dut has over 100,000 followers and nearly2.5 million likes on the app. he says the possibility of a TikTok ban would disrupt networking capabilities, and cause many content creators to rebuild their brand from scratch.
“You know that's basically our income.” Dut says. “Our content creating, and you know most of us , we put our all into it. So I feel like it's kind of messed up in a way that they're banning TikTok.”
Dut offers advice to content creators who solely rely on the app for financial stability. He says
”make sure all your videos are saved out of your phone. Post them everywhere, not just one platform.”
Based on an app report, in 2022, TikTok made almost 10 billion dollars in revenue.