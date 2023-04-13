Consignment pop-up shop offers low prices for local families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment pop-up event is offering big deals for families in the Med City.
Just Between Friends, located in the 4-H building at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds, allows for families to buy items provided by consigners at prices up to 90% lower than retail price.
According to the shop's owner, Shelley Yohe, this business model allows for people to replace their children's clothing for very little cost.
"Our average consigner made around $400 and a lot of them roll that into the next size up," she said. "So, if you're selling 4T clothes, they're buying 5T clothes and these families are running on a $0 budget."
The shop looks to benefit families in need. The first day of the four-day event was exclusive for special groups like first-time parents, teachers, military families.
With the economy still rising, Yohe believes it's important for families to have access to high-quality clothing for cheap.
"Kids grow so fast and clothes don't," "You may have new clothes that you get for birthdays and Christmas, you may have clothes that they've only worn once or twice but in really great condition. Those are the clothes we want and those are the clothes we sell."
The shop will run until Sunday, April 16th, when all items without stars on their tags will be an additional 50% off. Any items left unsold will be donated to local charities.
Entry tickets to the event can be purchased from their website.