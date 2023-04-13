 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and
Grant.

* TIMING...through 8 pm.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Consignment pop-up shop offers low prices for local families

  • Updated
  • 0
Just Between Friends Entrance

The entrance to the Just Between Friends consignment shop.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment pop-up event is offering big deals for families in the Med City.

Just Between Friends, located in the 4-H building at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds, allows for families to buy items provided by consigners at prices up to 90% lower than retail price.

According to the shop's owner, Shelley Yohe, this business model allows for people to replace their children's clothing for very little cost.

"Our average consigner made around $400 and a lot of them roll that into the next size up," she said. "So, if you're selling 4T clothes, they're buying 5T clothes and these families are running on a $0 budget."

The shop looks to benefit families in need. The first day of the four-day event was exclusive for special groups like first-time parents, teachers, military families.

With the economy still rising, Yohe believes it's important for families to have access to high-quality clothing for cheap.

"Kids grow so fast and clothes don't," "You may have new clothes that you get for birthdays and Christmas, you may have clothes that they've only worn once or twice but in really great condition. Those are the clothes we want and those are the clothes we sell."

The shop will run until Sunday, April 16th, when all items without stars on their tags will be an additional 50% off. Any items left unsold will be donated to local charities.

Entry tickets to the event can be purchased from their website.

