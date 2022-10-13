Congressman Brad Finstad stops in southeast Minnesota for listening tour

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-U.S Rep. Brad Finstad visited the southeast portion of his district on Thursday in a listening session tour.
Finstad stopped in Pine Island, Kasson and Stewartville to hear from local leaders about pressing issues.
In Stewartville, city leaders met with Finstad at the Stewartville Fire Hall and expressed concern over healthcare costs for rural residents, the increasing average age of farmers and the high cost of entry into farming.
The average age of farmers in Minnesota is 56 years old.
Finstad said some of his top priorities include finding ways to reduce high costs and inflation, seek out different energy sources and lessen federal oversight.
As a member of the agriculture committee, Finstad said he's excited to get working on the upcoming farm bill.
"A major component of the farm bill is around rural development. It is around traditional cropping programs, so crop insurance is a big tool and issue that is I know is important to farmers, especially young farmers. It is a risk management tool that allows folks to stay involved and have some profitability and some reliability, so that will be something we will be addressing in the farm bill and it is a conversation I am excited to have as a real farmer, as one of the very few real farmers in Congress. I feel like I can bring some credibility to that issue," Finstad said.
Regarding domestic and foreign national security threats, Finstad said lawmakers are concerned about Russia's invasion into Ukraine, as well as land purchases made by China in the United States.
"When we see Russia invade Ukraine, that is horrible from a humanitarian standpoint but it is also for us from an economic standpoint. In the farm community, we saw jumps in fertilizer prices up to 400% increases to our bottom line. So, when we start seeing those increases based on the vulnerability and the uncertainty and the uncertain times across the globe, it is something that we really need to pay attention to. From a domestic front, when we started seeing foreign ownership of land, we need to be worried. Providing safe healthy affordable food grown by the best farmers in the world, American farmers, is something that should be a priority for us in our country," Finstad said.
Finstad will go up against the DFL's Jeff Ettinger on Nov. 8 for the Congressional District One seat.
Open voting is now open in Minnesota.
