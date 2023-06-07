Community remembers historic lake

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-- People in Stewartville say they want their lake back, and this wouldn't be the first time.
Lake Florence which has now become Florence Park drained nearly 30 years ago but members of the community have not forgotten how popular it was.
It started off as a mill dam that was constructed back in 1858 by Charles Stewart and since the 1860s served as the center for recreational activities in Olmsted County.
However, throughout the years the man-made lake had been consistently drained and repaired due to construction issues.
The last drain occured in 1993, when the dam finally broke. Jason Boyle, the Minnesota State Dam Safety Engineer says maintanence was becoming costly and to replace it would have cost over $2 millio. which led to the dam's removal.
The Community and Business Development Specialist for Stewartville, Sandra Drees says community partners are working together to bring light to the city's history.
“I wouldn't say that it would be a surprise if in the future sometime someone decides that we should put this lake back in.” she says “Anytime soon? I don't think so. just because we're trying to focus on what we already have here and trying to make that really pop."
Florence Park is located just a quarter of a mile west of Highway 63 on Lakeshore Drive NW.