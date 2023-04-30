Community discusses homelessness crisis

ROCHESTER, MN.-- Family Promise Rochester held an open forum Sunday to address homelessness in Rochester, featuring topics like affordable housing, volunteer opportunities, and financial giving.
Community members spanning from The Landing MN and the Rochester Community Warming Center attended, along with Mayor Kim Norton and Minnesota DFL Representative Kim Hicks.
To kick off the discussion, Poverty Informed Practice Incorporated CEO, Dr. Chad Dull, talked about breaking down the negative stigma that comes with those dealing with homelessness because anyone can fall victim to those circumstances.
"I think it's something in our culture that you're supposed to do it on your own or pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” he says. “That's just not reality for folks. Most of us need help. I always think back to...President Obama got a lot of heat a few years back for saying, 'no one does it alone' but it's really true."
Catherine Fisher also spoke to the audience about her experience with homelessness and seeking resources. She says when she was provided housing, the requirement was to make 30 percent of the rental income. Later when she started a new position, she says the property increased her rent by $400–creating an even larger issue of affordable housing for the mother of one.
Attendees went back and forth about what the solution would be due to an overflow of those in need, with limited housing options and resources.
Dan Fifield of The Landing MN says the problem goes beyond the surface of just providing services for those experiencing homelessness. he as well as other non-profits spoke on the issue of having to turn others away due to reaching max capacity on who they serve.
Family Promise noted that 600 children in Rochester are currently dealing with the challenges of homelessness. Erin Sinnwell, Executive Director of Family Promise Rochester suggests one way that number could come down.
"Realize that this number, this 600, is a really big problem and what are we going to do? “She says. “And the county has already hired to social workers to embed in the school system. So I feel like they're already stepping up and making some changes and maybe just now, what more can be done knowing that this number is big and it continues to rise."
Rep. Kim Hicks (Rochester-DFL) says the House is actively working on investing in resources for the homeless and affordable housing. she advises anyone who supports budgeting for this cause to reach out to Minnesota Sen. Melissa H. Wicklund at 615-297-8061 and say you 'support the investment in unhoused people'.