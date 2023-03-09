 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Reported across the Region...

.During the afternoon, snow totals primarily ranged from 1 to
3 inches. The snow will continue to fall tonight with the highest
totals occurring this evening. Additional snow totals will range
from 1 to 4 inches with the highest totals in western Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several slide-offs and accidents have been reported late this
afternoon and early evening. If traveling tonight, slow down and
allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Total snowfall will range from 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Community Day of Prayer returns after leader’s health-related leave of absence

  • 0

Rochester's 'Community Day of Payer' is back after the group's leader had major surgery last month.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The National Community’s Resource Center’s founder Wendell Amstutz joined the prayer group Thursday afternoon after having major surgery.

The prayer sessions are usually themed for local organizations, such as the Landing MN homeless shelter or Salvation Army. However, today’s session was focused on Amstutz and other individuals struggling. Amstutz talks about the importance of gathering in prayer.

"We're privileged to be here and do it. We get to do it. Anytime that we can help intersect the faith community and the community at large. The community benefits because we need one another,” said Amstutz.

Amstutz says he is grateful for all of the support that was given to him at the gathering.

"I've been over the years in need of a lot of prayers. I had melanoma cancer for 13 years and at 13 different bouts. People from around the country and around the world prayed for me and I am honored to be the recipient of that,” said Amstutz.

The prayer gatherings are open to the public and occur on the second Thursday of every month. The gathering starts at noon and is located at the Salvation Army on first avenue.

 

Recommended for you