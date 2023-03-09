Community Day of Prayer returns after leader’s health-related leave of absence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The National Community’s Resource Center’s founder Wendell Amstutz joined the prayer group Thursday afternoon after having major surgery.
The prayer sessions are usually themed for local organizations, such as the Landing MN homeless shelter or Salvation Army. However, today’s session was focused on Amstutz and other individuals struggling. Amstutz talks about the importance of gathering in prayer.
"We're privileged to be here and do it. We get to do it. Anytime that we can help intersect the faith community and the community at large. The community benefits because we need one another,” said Amstutz.
Amstutz says he is grateful for all of the support that was given to him at the gathering.
"I've been over the years in need of a lot of prayers. I had melanoma cancer for 13 years and at 13 different bouts. People from around the country and around the world prayed for me and I am honored to be the recipient of that,” said Amstutz.
The prayer gatherings are open to the public and occur on the second Thursday of every month. The gathering starts at noon and is located at the Salvation Army on first avenue.