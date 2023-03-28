Community contributor speaks on covenant shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn.--With Monday's most recent school shooting at a Tennessee elementary school, it again begins the conversation of 'what can we do'?
In the Med-City, there are a number of organizations created to fulfill the many needs of it's members whether it be job assistance, food, or even mental health.
Often mental health has been tied to the cause of mass shootings. According to a professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Columbia University, more factors include nihilism, emptiness, anger, a desire for notoriety, and more.
Dondi Mcintosh works with many local organizations such as Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) and Three Rivers Restorative Justice. He says strong community engagement can be the key in ensuring community members make better decisions that affect their own lives as well as those around them.
“Hearing about this on the news is really heartbreaking because in those spaces, if you had that avenue to really have that conversation with your peers and comfortably enough to just express yourself, these things wouldn't happen." he says.
The suspect's motive in the covenant shooting has not been confirmed. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 130 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.