Community Awareness event highlights teen challenges

EYOTE,Minn.-- A two-hour community awareness event was held at Dover-Eyota High School Wednesday night to highlight the many challenges faced by the community youth.
The event was hosted by Sheriff Torgerson as well as other members of Olmsted County.
When it comes to phone safety, parents were advised to set up smart security, approve apps before they are downloaded and to establish limits with their child as to what is considered inappropriate online activity, which includes 'sexting'.
A member of Safe Harbor, an organization that helps sexually exploited youth say what kinds of youth are usually at risk of being exploited.
"Are they housed, are they needing to trade something to be housed?” she says. “We call that survival sex. Some other risk factors might include mental illness, some might include addiction. If you youth are experiencing these things, they are at higher risks."
Safe harbor says, 1.3 percent of youth in Southeast Minnesota have fallen victim to sexual exploitation