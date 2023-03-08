 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Approaching The Area...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with
moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across
central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through
the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the
overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7
inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider
altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Collider Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day by hosting a networking event

International Women's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Collider Foundation hosted a speaking panel of business professionals sponsored by the 'WE Forum'.

The speakers discussed the importance of female representation in the workforce. After the panel, attendees were able to network and connect with one another.

"Most entrepreneurs suffer with the same issues, which would be doubt and curiosity hindered by limitations or intimidation. Having allies, mentors, or people in your network who are going through the same thing can help us all thrive and reach the potential we all dream about," said attendee, Erika Rice.

Visit the Collider Foundation website to learn more about how the organization is helping Rochester businesses.

