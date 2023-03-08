Collider Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day by hosting a networking event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Collider Foundation hosted a speaking panel of business professionals sponsored by the 'WE Forum'.
The speakers discussed the importance of female representation in the workforce. After the panel, attendees were able to network and connect with one another.
"Most entrepreneurs suffer with the same issues, which would be doubt and curiosity hindered by limitations or intimidation. Having allies, mentors, or people in your network who are going through the same thing can help us all thrive and reach the potential we all dream about," said attendee, Erika Rice.
Visit the Collider Foundation website to learn more about how the organization is helping Rochester businesses.