Collider and SMIF provide support to new entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two local foundations have joined forces to help small businesses get off the ground.
Collider and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, otherwise known as SMIF, have been working in tandem to guide prospective entrepreneurs through starting a successful business.
The foundations do this through providing education, coaching, and resources to these entrepreneurs, often through seminars hosted jointly.
These efforts have been boosted by a grant given to Collider by Mayo to help start and maintain certain projects.
One such project being spearheaded by SMIF, is the Prosperity Initiative.
"The Prosperity Initiative program focuses on supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs," said Kara Sorenson of SMIF, "We have had the program for going on six or seven years which is funded by the Minnesota Department of Economic Development."
The two foundations plan to continue working together in the future.