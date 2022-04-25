Cold temperatures affecting start of planting season

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It may technically say spring on the calendar, but depending on who you speak to, it sure doesn't feel like it. Despite the chill lingering deep into late April, you might be wondering when you can start digging and planting colorful flowers, and maybe some fruits and vegetables.
From geraniums to petunias, each aisle inside the greenhouse at Otto's Oasis seemingly pops out. Owner Jeff Otto recently opened the doors for the season this past weekend.
"Everybody's looking forward to planting outside, just from what we're gathering from people coming in and planning and looking right now."
In light of that vested interest, and ahead of their upcoming open house this weekend, Otto notes of demand for certain plants.
"Some people will come and buy early because we may run out of certain things."
Though the cold temperatures are sticking around longer than most would like, Otto says it's not the first time.
"Four or five years ago on May 2, we had snow falling during our spring open house. It happens, you just have to live with it. You have to bring stuff in and out. It adds a bit of labor, but you have to do what you have to do to save the plants."
If you're looking for a gift for Mom, Otto says hanging baskets are quite popular.