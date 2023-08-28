City supporting sales tax renewal

ROCHESTER, MN.-- The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says it's in favor of the city's local sales tax renewal that's up for a vote in November, to help improve the city's quality of life and economic growth.
The city has been utilizing sales tax to fund public investment projects since 1982-- after it was approved by Rochester voters. The renewed 2024 tax which is expected to bring in $205 million will help support street construction, housing, childcare, jobs and a new sports and recreation facility.
$65 million would also go to a new sports complex facility. Research estimates that 43 percent of the the local sales tax is paid by non-residents.
Chamber President, Ryan Parsons says, “ When we look at the vision overall it's how can we continue to support those industries and help drive that growth through projects like what we talked about in the local sales tax renewal.”
Parson adds the renewal will help boost quality of life in the region and boost the ability to attract and retain talent in the Med City.