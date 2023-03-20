City of Kasson strives to maintain flood control

KASSON, Minn.-- It's been nearly four years since the last major flood in the city of Kasson, which left the city fighting for economic stability and a sense of security.
The City of Kasson is working on getting a $5 million funding bill approved to make improvements to their public water infrastructure and reduce flooding hazards.
The bill, which is headed by Rochester Senator Carla Nelson, is working to combat future damage to infrastructure, private property and further economic impact.
In the last 15 years, Kasson has seen flooding near and above the 100-year flood elevation , four times. This is due to a mix of the city's location to it's rivers , Masten Creek and climate changes.
In 2019,the occurance flooded out the city's commericial district, as well as preventing first responders to access community members,with shut downs to Highway 57.
The consulting engineer and Project manager for the City of Kasson, Brandon Theobals, says the floods have also affected commercial and private development.
In reference to commercial owners, he says the flooding, “has ultimately turned them off from development.”
Theobald adds, “we met with homeowners in 2019 and they ultimately reported that they've repaired their basement four times in the last 15 years."
The city’s goal is to lower the 100-year flood elevation by nearly two feet throughout the city. If funding is approved, the project can take at least two years.
