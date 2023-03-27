City of Albert Lea pushing for pet licensing

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - City officials are asking pet owners to obtain licenses for dogs and cats.
Though the ordinance requiring pet licenses has existed since the 1980s, the start of the current licensing period and the oncoming spring brings worries of unlicensed pets to the spotlight.
Animals that aren't licensed are more likely to be unvaccinated and unfixed, meaning a higher chance of disease and unwanted litters.
J.D. Carlson, the city's director of public safety, says the city is working with the Freeborn County Humane Society to care for any unlicensed animals.
"If we happen to find a stray animal, we'll take that to the Humane Society," he said. "Having a license surely expedites finding out who that animal belongs to."
To obtain a license, proof of the pet's vaccinations must be present. Licenses will be valid for three years to better align renewal times with booster shot schedules.
Carlson says that licenses for spayed and neutered pets will be cheaper to help curb overpopulation.
"It's only $10 for if your animal is altered because the encouragement to do so is to manage the population here in town," he said. "[The price of a license is] $75 if it's unaltered."
The city plans to enforce the ordinance, which also limits households to owning two dogs, through complaints filed by residents. Any owners found in violation of the ordinance may be subject to penalties.
Pet licenses can be obtained from the City Finance Department in City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.