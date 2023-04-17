City approves diversity training

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The City of Rochester authorizes two contracts with a consulting firm to facilitate professional development focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The city has approved nearly $75,000 worth of consulting to equality, and quality living for the community.
Back in July of 2022, the city approved its first contract with the consulting company which led over 160 leadership members and supervisors of the City of Rochester to participate in a professional development program called the 'Cultural Humility Curriculum'.
This year, the city intends to continue that training, and is expanding the course to those in non-supervisory positions.
The program offers insight to relationship building , and addresses social issues, biases and accountability.
The city says in order to fully represent the community it serves, it is determined to create a sense of belonging for those here in Rochester.
Disability rights activist, Paula Hardin, says they oppose the city putting up funds for the training, because it is not inclusive of those with disabilities and says the program is ineffective.
"It is ludicrous to spend thousands of dollars, undoubtedly wasted time for employees who would be diverted from their regular jobs to attend that plus do special projects requiring extra oversight by highly paid consultants.” Hardin says. “People don't need cultural humility training to stop being racist. They just need to stop being racist or sexist, or religiously intolerant ot ableist."
This year's training is offered as a six-month course, and is intended to help city members develop and implement equality based programs and projects.