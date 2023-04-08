Children learn financial literacy for April

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- April marks Financial Literacy Month, for First Alliance Credit Union and Rochester local, and they are dedicating the month to teaching children how to better handle their money.
Financial literacy is having a basic understanding of how we use money, and how it can be used to achieve personal goals.
Based on a 2022 report from the National Financial Educators Council, nearly 15% of people say financial illiteracy set them back by $10,000 or more which is up from the 11%, the year prior.
To combat the numbers, First Alliance and Rochester Local are using a bingo board where kids can get credit for spending money at local businesses including Flapdoodles Ice Cream, Old Abe Coffee, and other participating locations. The board has spaces that parents and their kids can fill out when they've participated in a spending, learning, sharing to selected charities, or saving opportunities.
Jenna Taubel , the Director of Brand & Digital Member Experience of First Alliance Credit Union shared more on the importance of children learning financial literacy.
“Just have those open conversations because money can be a really taboo topic for a lot of people and a lot of people were raised to never talk about that especially with your kids.” Taubel says. “ But really the sooner and more comfortable you have those conversations with your own kids, the better off they're gonna be."
Participating locations will give out a sticker to place on one of the board activities and once they have five stickers in a row, the kid will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an electric scooter. For those who open a Youth Account with First Alliance, they can cover their “free space”.
Parents can also cosign on the the Youth Account to help kids manage their money.
Taubel also adds that financial literacy for children goes beyond the month of April.
“Getting them involved in purchasing decisions that you're making.” she suggests. “Take your kids with you to the grocery store and talk to them. Help they understand why you are buying one product over another. How do you determine if something is the right price that you're willing to pay."