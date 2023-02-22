Children Head Outside for Winter Fun

Weather Alert

...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon... .At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8 inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain. Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate. There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&