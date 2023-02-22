Children Head Outside for Winter Fun

ROCHESTER, Minn.– Many school districts made the call to cancel classes Wednesday to keep students and staff safe and several have already cancelled for Thursday.
A number of children with their families headed up the popular Judd Park hills with their sleds and some even took a little tumble down before they got to the top.
Although the snow was sitting on top of a thick layer of ice ,the kids were still all smiles. One little girl said she was going home to drink her Nana's delicious tea to warm up.
A couple of others described their experience while going down the hill.
"I like had to crawl. Especially hard when you're almost to the top,” one says.
"And i got snow on my face. I did not like it,"says another.
