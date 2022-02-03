Charles City man blamed for head-on collision in northeast Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision on January 27.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened a little before 7 pm on Iowa Highway 24 near Jackson Junction.
The Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Donald Chase, 38 of Charles City, was driving east and Timothy John Franzen, 57 of Fort Atkinson, was heading west when they crashed head-on in the westbound lane. Both drivers had to be removed from their vehicles with mechanical rescue equipment and the Sheriff’s Office says both suffered multiple serious injuries.
The accident report says helicopter transport for the injured was requested but was denied due to poor weather conditions. Both vehicles are reported as total losses.
The Sheriff’s Office says Chase has been cited for failure to maintain control.