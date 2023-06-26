Celebrating decades of community service

ROCHESTER, MN.--Family Promise Rochester, a non-profit committed to helping low-income families and families experiencing homelessness, celebrated it's first 'Family Promise Day', acknowledging over 20 years of service in the community.
Erin Sinnwell, the organization's executive director says she's amazed by the growth of the nonprofit from just a church operation to now housing 3 families at a time for up to 120 days.
She also says they're hoping to continue expanding.
The board treasurer of Family Promise, Erich Heneke, says the organization relies heavily on donations from local churches, but have also gained support from Olmsted County.
“We're in discussions with the county on a partnership with them.” Heneke They have acquired a building with the intentions of us occupying the facility. We still have some things to workout with the county in terms of what the lease would look like.”
If you would like to help with their expansion, Family Promise is hosting a fundraising event Tuesday, June 27 from 4pm to 8pm at Panera Bread on Market Pl Dr. NW. 20 percent of sales will be donated to the organization.