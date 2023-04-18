CEDA looking to secure state funding for rural cities

CHATFIELD, Minn. - A local non-profit is working with the state to secure extra funding for rural cities across Minnesota.
The Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) is collaborating with state legislatures to pass bills that would give the organization $627,000 in funding that they would redistribute as grants for smaller cities.
Chris Giesen, CEDA's vice president of government relations, says that these smaller communities can often get lost in the shadows of their larger, more urban neighbors.
"We hear about it a lot, especially when the governor will talk about it quite a bit," he said. "'One Minnesota,' making sure everybody has access to the same services, same level of government services. We hear a lot about 'metro Minnesota,' we hear about 'greater Minnesota,' but to us, we'd like to focus on that third category, which is rural Minnesota. They need to take a swing too."
CEDA plans to give grants to 18 cities with populations under 3,000. These grants would cover a large variety of projects related to economic development, including childcare, roadwork, and working with entrepreneurs.
The hope is that the programs see enough success for similar initiatives to be funded in the future, helping even more rural cities in the process.
According to CEDA, these cities often don't have the resources to develop and need a jumpstart to get going.
"A lot of time in our small cities, especially the smallest and most rural cities out in different parts of the state and even in southeast here too, they just don't have that capacity, that bandwidth to even think about economic development," said Giesen. "If they do, it's such a big percent of their world that they just put it off and so they don't take advantage of the projects that they should be."
CEDA is confident in the bipartisan support of the bills, which were coauthored by Sens. Carla Nelson (Rochester-R) and Jeremy Miller (Winona-R) and Rep. Kristi Pursell (Northfield-DFL).
If the bills are passed in the current session of the state legislature, work on the programs would begin as soon as this summer. Development would continue over the following two years.