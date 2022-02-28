CDC recommends people still mask up in some counties

KIMT News 3 - The CDC recently eased mask restrictions for much of the country but its still recommending people in our area counties to continue to wear them.
The agency recommends people in Olmsted, Fillmore, Freeborn, and Mower counties still mask up. The CDC recommends people mask up in these counties because of COVID-19 cases. It's recommendations are based on a county's rate of new covid-19 hospital admissions, the share of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the rate of new cases in the community.
"It seems a little like discrimination based upon where you live," says Cynthia Villwock. "As someone who has not been able to, for medical reasons get the vaccine, I've already experienced a great deal of discrimination based on that and so it worries me. It worries that because where you live you're going to be treated differently."
Other people including Cathy Ingham are for what the CDC is recommending.
"It doesn't bother me. If I need to wear a mask, I'll wear it," explains Ingham.
It was also announced today that The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are still requiring masks to be worn in city and county government buildings and facilities until further notice.