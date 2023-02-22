 Skip to main content
...Period of Heavier Accumulations through Late Afternoon...

.At mid-afternoon, radar continues to show widespread
precipitation occurring across the region, with the heaviest
rates seen so far today. Freezing rain, sleet and snow was seen in
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, with around a tenth of an
inch of ice accumulation. Mainly snow, occasionally mixing with
sleet, is found around the Interstate 90 corridor with 4 to 8
inches received thus far. All snow is found further north of
Interstate 90. Winds are gusting from 30 to 35 mph causing some
drifting, especially on ridgetops and higher terrain.

Though the afternoon commute, expect accumulating ice and snow to
continue with gusty winds. Travel continues to deteriorate.

There will be a period of freezing drizzle near or south of
Interstate 90 during the evening and into the overnight, reducing
the snow accumulations. Light ice accumulations are expected. Snow
will continue north of I-90. Another period of heavier snow will
occur before sunrise west and north of La Crosse.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of
7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Catholic Churches in Rochester adapt to winter storm for Ash Wednesday Masses

  • Updated
Several churches held Ash Wednesday services ahead of the heaviest snowfall.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many churches are expecting a low turnout for the catholic holiday due to snowy driving conditions.

Some churches have already canceled their Ash Wednesday Masses for the day. Several are offering virtual services and live streams. 

Pax Christi had low participation in their morning Mass but is still planning on holding a service at 7 pm tonight for those who are able to make it. The church believes everyone is capable of celebrating the beginning of the Lenten season, whether they are at home or in the chapel.

“Even if people are not able to come get ashes, even if they're not able to come to Mass, Lent is still going to start. The Lord is still going to be working in our lives in amazing ways through these next 40 days,” said Fr. John Sauer.

Fr. John Sauer also says it is important to be intentional about how virtual attendees set up their watching environment. 

“Really kind of do something intentional about setting up a space, setting up some time aside where you can really focus on what it is that you're experiencing to really listen to the words to pray along with,” said Sauer

Pax Christ will post their services on their YouTube channel.

 

