Catholic Churches in Rochester adapt to winter storm for Ash Wednesday Masses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many churches are expecting a low turnout for the catholic holiday due to snowy driving conditions.
Some churches have already canceled their Ash Wednesday Masses for the day. Several are offering virtual services and live streams.
Pax Christi had low participation in their morning Mass but is still planning on holding a service at 7 pm tonight for those who are able to make it. The church believes everyone is capable of celebrating the beginning of the Lenten season, whether they are at home or in the chapel.
“Even if people are not able to come get ashes, even if they're not able to come to Mass, Lent is still going to start. The Lord is still going to be working in our lives in amazing ways through these next 40 days,” said Fr. John Sauer.
Fr. John Sauer also says it is important to be intentional about how virtual attendees set up their watching environment.
“Really kind of do something intentional about setting up a space, setting up some time aside where you can really focus on what it is that you're experiencing to really listen to the words to pray along with,” said Sauer
Pax Christ will post their services on their YouTube channel.