Carrying on a local poet's legacy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A woman is on a mission to keep the legacy of a man she learned from, alive. For many, in Rochester the name "Danny Solis" rings a bell. The Poet and Arts champion died a few months ago.
21-year-old, Edna Ahmed who says the first poet she's ever seen perform was Danny Solis when she was 13.
Solis performed a poem about family, which Ahmed says touched her deeply and was what caused her to start writing poetry--and by 15, performing spoken word at a number of venues in Rochester.
Over the weekend Ahmed performed for the first time in five years during Rochester's Juneteenth Festival where she says she was extremely nervous.
However, Ahmed says she determined to carry on the poetic culture of the city.
“It's nice to know other there's other poets out here. So keeping that legacy going on.” she says. “He's not going to be the first or last, there's like another generation under him. Hopefully when I get older too , I can have a younger person kind of look up to me and then I can tell them my journey and say' Danny Solis is always going to be a part of my journey."
Ahmed says she is working to compile her work into a book and hopes to have a launch party at the Rochester art center once it's completed.