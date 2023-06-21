Carrying on a local poet's legacy

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Carrying on a local poet's legacy

A local Rochester woman is hoping to keep the legacy of poet Danny Solis while making her own. KIMT News 3's tells us about poet Edna Ahmed

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A woman is on a mission to keep the legacy of a man she learned from, alive.  For many, in Rochester the name "Danny Solis" rings a bell. The Poet and Arts champion died a few months ago.

 

21-year-old, Edna Ahmed who says the first poet she's ever seen perform was Danny Solis when she was 13. 

 

Solis performed a poem about family, which Ahmed says touched her deeply and was what caused her to start writing poetry--and by 15, performing spoken word at a number of venues in Rochester. 

 

Over the weekend Ahmed performed for the first time in five years during Rochester's Juneteenth Festival where she says she was extremely nervous.  

 

However, Ahmed says she determined to carry on the poetic culture of the city.

 

“It's nice to know other there's other poets out here. So keeping that legacy going on.” she says. “He's not going to be the first or last, there's like another generation under him. Hopefully when I get older too , I can have a younger person kind of look up to me and then I can tell them my journey and say' Danny Solis is always going to be a part of my journey."

 

Ahmed says she is working to compile her work into a book and hopes to have a launch party at the Rochester art center once it's completed.

