Carnival comes to the Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Many people spent the day enjoying delicious treats, boarding rides, and even winning some prizes at the 3rd Annual Gopher State Carnival Saturday.
The event continues through Memorial Day weekend at the Apache Mall near JCPenney.
The Gopher State Expositions President, Randy Forcier, says it's the perfect way to get outside after a long cold season and says Rochester typically only gets to see one carnival for the year,which is the Olmsted County Fair.
He says this a chance for families to come together.
“You got moms and dads and grandpas coming out here,” Forsier says, “and they're like, 'I remember riding this ride when I was a kid'. So they're going to get their kids and grandkids on it. It's that experience that we can all relate to."
The Gopher State Expositions will be returning to Pine Island Friday June 2- Sunday June 4 for the popular Cheese Festival.