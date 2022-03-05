Camp Companion returns to Petsmart in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A popular pet adoption event returned to Petsmart on Saturday for the first time in months.
Nearly 18 cats were available today for adoption all looking for a place to call home. For nearly 20 years, Camp Companion has been helping cats and dogs get adopted.
Prior to Covid-19, the organization would have in-person adoption events weekly. Once it was safe again, in-person adoption events returned however, Omicron variant had other plans.
"When Omicron came out, we stopped having our adoption events out in public because of the variant coming out," says volunteer Kris Rentschler.
Earlier in the pandemic the organization would also have more virtual adoptions to help the pets find an owner.
"When it first started with it being Covid they didn't let us have the cats in here for safety reasons," explains Kris Rentschler. "Really the only way we did it was virtually online and people would come in and do a meet and greet with one cat," Rentschler tells KIMT News 3.
Today, people got to do a meet and greet with multiple cats at both Pestmart locations in The Med City. it was the first meet and greet in- person in months. It's part of the pet store's annual adoption push.
"They do an annual event and they ask us to have extra cats and volunteers and they advertise and so we get alot more people that come in," says volunteer Lisa Carlson.
The pandemic has also impacted Camp Companions adoptions.
"It seems like the numbers were pretty good in 2020. When I've seen the different numbers come out over the last few years it hasn't had a huge impact negatively," explains Carlson.
Camp Companion will have more in-person adoption events in the future. You can also adopt a dog or cat online by clicking here.