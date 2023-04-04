'C.E.R.T.' group outreaches to youth

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- As the Community Engagement Response Team, better known as 'CERT' continues it's efforts in bridging the Rochester community together, KIMT News 3 is highlighting one of it's suborganizations dedicated to helping young girls excel.
John Marshall High School is where the mentoring group, Sister Save Sisters all began back in 2015.
The organization was founded by a former employee, Crystal Smith who says she felt there weren't enough resources and mentors available for young women who encountered struggles.
Now the solution to a problem has expanded beyond the high school and into the community with over 15 girls ranging from 5th through 12th grade-- apart of sister saves sisters.
The girls in the group are committed to being their sisters keeper. That means encouraging confidence, education, and stronger relationships.
Smith's sister and assistant, chrystie says being apart of the organization has even taught her how to communicate with her own daughter.
Smith speaks more on the organization, followed by commentary of one of the members.
"The expectation is higher for young girls so it's much harder for them and it takes a village.” Smith says. “That's why I'm helping them build their own village."
When asked what they would want other girls who are not apart of Sister Saving Sisters, on member says, "even if they're not part of the group--we can do things for them to feel like they are apart of the community and motivate them to do just as well as we are because you don't have to be apart of group to do better for yourself."
KIMT News 3 spoke with four girls from the organization who say the groups has helped them to achieve their goals, and encourages them to stay true to themselves.
Smith handed the girls carnations, and said they would soon grow into a rose– also reminding them that they are cocoons that will one day evolve into a butterfly.
“Butterflies don’t come with instructions, but they keep growing,” Smith says.