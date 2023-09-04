Byron Veterans Memorial near completion

BYRON, MN.-- Byron community members will soon be seeing a newly constructed Veterans Memorial this fall.
The nearly $300,000 project began last year with the help of donations from the community and City of Byron.
Prior to construction, Byron was the only city in southern Minnesota that did not have any formal recognition of it's veterans.
One of the committee members of the project, Aaron Miller says the capstone for the memorial was laid and the next step is the pillars, followed by the pavers to recognize the veterans.
Miller shared with KIMT that it’s exciting to see the plan of the memorial coming to life.
"I can't tell you how thankful we are as a committee for the outpouring of support for the community of Byron and just the love and dedication that folks have shown to something greater than themselves.” he says.
He says so far, they've sold 100 pavers out of a total of 400 and says now is the time to apply to have a veteran's name included in the memorial. The Byron Veterans memorial committee is also seeking donations for their legacy fund for the memorial's upkeep.
Forms to purchase pavers are available at the Byron American Legion.
Donations can be mailed to: Byron Community Foundation, P.O. Box 551, Byron, MN 55920 or online at www.byroncf.org.
Click the ‘Give Now’ tab. Select the amount you would like to donate. Type ‘Byron Veterans Memorial’ in the Special Instructions box.