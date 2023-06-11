Byron event center celebrates 25 years of business

BYRON, Minn.--Garten Marketplatz Perennial Farms hosted a two-day open house celebrating 25 years of customers 'coming as guests' and 'leaving as friends'.
the hidden gem credits it’s versatility as a main reason for it’s endurance.
The family-owned venue sits on 10 acres of land that offers a perennial farm, garden center, a gift house, and even a number of scenic areas to host events.
"I just want to keep providing an awsome space for people to come and enjoy. It's like a little park here and stuff like this is just so fun to see --people just walking around." says Josh Rupprecht on of the venue’s owners.
Because of all of these resources, two representatives of the farm say they were able to navigate the covid-19 pandemic pretty well when it came to business.
With the peak of wedding season in place, they say for the year 2023, they are making a comeback.
Rupprecht adds, “Now we're kind of seeing that pick up again after COVID's over. People weren't sure right away if they wanted to start doing events again but now it's been going good."
Elsa Clay who is also a one of the owners, and is Rupprecht’s cousin says, “we want people to feel very welcomed here. We want them to feel like it's an extension of their own home. It's a space they can gather and be with friends and family.”
The two say they are looking forward to another 25 years of operation and sharing the space with the community.