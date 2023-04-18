Byron 7th graders donating handmade pillowcases to sick kids

BYRON, Minn. - When Makayla Manning asked her interior design class what they wanted to do for their sewing unit, she never expected them to say charity work.
However, with their newest class project, that's exactly what they're doing. The students are hand sewing over 50 pillowcases using fabric they brought from home to give to children staying in the hospital.
Manning, a family consumer sciences teacher at Byron Middle School, couldn't hide how impressed she was by her students.
"I was so blown away with that idea," she said. "The students just thought it would be a really good way to kind of brighten their day and just for them to have something that made them feel more at home."
The school was able to secure a partnership with Ronald McDonald's House to make the project happen. Manning says she's thrilled that the students are able put their lessons in the classroom to practical use while also serving a good cause.
"That to me is the best part of this whole project," she said. "They're really getting to see that real-world application of how this not only is in this classroom but it's so much bigger than that."
The work of her students has inspired Manning to get more of her students involved in charity through class projects, something she says benefits her just as much as the kids.
"A lot of my classes right now are focused on doing some charity work or helping out in the school," she said. "I kind of try to present the idea to kids of how can we make the school a better place, how can we make the world a better place. For me, it's going to be a lot of continuing this and just trying to grow from it."
The students will be delivering the pillowcases to Ronald McDonald's House themselves Thursday morning. The school says the experience will give the class the opportunity to see the impact their good deeds have.