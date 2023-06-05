Britt police chief claims he was sexually harassed by city's mayor and a council person

GARNER, Iowa – The police chief in Britt is suing the city and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer for sexual harassment.
Police Chief Mark Anderson says he was subjected to inappropriate sexual comments and graphic sexual messages from Mayor Arndorfer and then-City Councilman Chad Luecht from late 2017 to early 2020. Anderson says that’s when he complained to then-City Administrator Deb Sawyer.
The lawsuit claims Sawyer talked to Arndorfer and Luecht and that Luecht stopped sending Anderson sexual messages but Arndorfer did not. Anderson further alleges the resources of the Britt Police Department were threatened to get him to play along with the sexual harassment and in July 2021, Anderson received only a 1.5% raise while other members of his department received 6% raises.
Anderson’s lawsuit claims his civil rights were violated by this behavior and demands a jury trial.