Britt Noser discusses campaign policies ahead of election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Britt Noser visited St. Mary's Park to share about his campaign policies and which issues he aims to tackle if elected on Tuesday.
Britt Noser is the primary candidate running in the mayoral election against opposing incumbent candidate Mayor Kim Norton.
Today, Noser spoke about the issues he is campaigning on, and why they matter to him.
Of the range of topics discussed, he began by expressing a passion to combat the recent increase in crime with new strategies to ensure a high level of public safety in Rochester.
He also spoke openly about his views on Destination Medical Center, saying that he feels that DMC should make a greater effort in listening to the concerns, feedback, and goals of Rochester residents - the community DMC serves.
Mayor Norton has long been a supporter of DMC's objectives in contrast.
"The concerns of the citizens are what should really be behind DMC," Noser said.
Noser is a lifelong resident of Rochester, and he has seen a lot of changes since he was younger.
"Part of this is an engagement piece with the city having a say over a lot of the financing," he said. "Citizens need to get engaged, and that's where I've been able to help and in the future getting that voice into city hall where changes made by DMC will better reflect what the people want."
Noser also discussed plans for the future of Med City in that he feels too much is being changed to historic landmarks and small businesses.
Places like St. Mary's Park and Chateau Theater have a special place in his heart, and he aims to continue guiding the community in exploring the arts and recreation.
