Bring a community together with thread

ROCHESTER, MN.-- A trained fashion designer in the Med City is using her skills to help community members learn the trade and do it in style as she prepares to launch her new business and boutique.
In September, Brooke Burch will be opening her business, 'Brooke Burch Custom Sewing and Alterations' in Rochester.
However, this didn't come easy for the 34-year-old. Burch says she started out of her apartment nearly eight years ago with nothing more than a sewing machine and a dream.
She says during the pandemic, she started making masks which is where a lot of her support and clientelle snowballed from. That same support came with donations of sewing machines, supplies and volunteers. it also helped her land a new location for her business which she was able to start without any grant funding.
Burch says her business is helping to fill a need in Rochester.
"There are less sewers around, mainly because it's an art form that hasn't been passed down through generations so all of my predecessors are retiring.” she says. “Here--this is a safe space fore people and that's what I wanted it to be."
A soft opening for the business takes place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening for both the business and it’s Vintage Rack Boutique is on Thursday September 28.
Burch is also offering group sewing classes with new spots opening for the winter. She says you can sign up by messaging the Brooke Burch Facebook page.