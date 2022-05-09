BREAKING: Suspect in custody after fatal Sunday night shooting in Olmsted County

Kalmar Township, Minn. - One person is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting.
Sunday night around 10:45 P.M. Olmsted County deputies responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.
Police say a man went out to check on a suspicious vehicle on his property and was shot at least once in the upper body by an unknown suspect.
The suspect ran away and police set up a perimeter to contain them.
During the search, authorities found a gun in an unoccupied structure near the initial scene. A suspect was then located and taken into custody.
Although the man who was shot at the scene received immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to assist with the investigation.
Police say there is no further threat to the public and have not released any names of the victim or the suspect.
Rochester Police Department, Kasson Police Department K9, Goodhue County Sheriff K9, and Minnesota State Patrol arrived on scene. Byron Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to assist.
In a statement, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one in this tragedy. We are not releasing any names at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation and more details will be given once we are able to do so."